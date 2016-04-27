British lender Wonga warns customers of personal data hack
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
April 27 Wema Bank Plc
* Q1 profit before tax of 505.3 million naira versus 615.3 million naira last year
* Q1 net interest income of 4.03 billion naira versus 4.23 billion naira last year Source text (bit.ly/243bINQ) Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 9 British lender Wonga has warned customers in Britain and Poland that their personal data may have been stolen in the latest major corporate security breach.
* Says its net profit in March totalled 445.2 million yuan ($64.54 million)