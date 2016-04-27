BRIEF-Teyi Pharmaceutical plans convertible bonds, to halt 2016 private placement plan
* Says it plans to issue convertible bonds worth up to 354 million yuan ($51.32 million)
April 27 Guerbet Sa
* Q1 revenue of 183.7 million euro versus 112.2 million euro ($127.0 million) a year ago
* Says it expects to return to profit in Q1 with net profit of 200-210 million yuan ($29.00-$30.44 million) from net loss of 17.6 million yuan a year earlier after acquisition, rising product sales