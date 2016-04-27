BRIEF-Timken acquires Torsion Control Products
* Timken acquires Torsion Control Products, broadening its couplings product line
April 27 (Reuters) -
* Daikin Industries will acquire Italian refrigeration company Zanotti by June - Nikkei
* Daikin Industries's European unit will pay around 12 bln yen ($107 mln) to purchase all outstanding Zanotti shares from an asset management firm - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/1Teeogq (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
MUNICH, Germany, April 7 Munich prosecutors are not initiating any investigation into Linde Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle in connection with his actions around a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office said on Friday.