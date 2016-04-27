Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 27 Nikkei:
* Minebea will likely report an operating profit of around 51 billion yen ($458 million) for the year ended March 31, a 15 pct fall - Nikkei
* Minebea's sales apparently grew 22 pct to about 610 billion yen for the year ended March 31 - Nikkei
* Minebea's operating profit and sales will likely remain flat in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1Uhtx5A) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order