April 27 Nikkei:

* Minebea will likely report an operating profit of around 51 billion yen ($458 million) for the year ended March 31, a 15 pct fall - Nikkei

* Minebea's sales apparently grew 22 pct to about 610 billion yen for the year ended March 31 - Nikkei

* Minebea's operating profit and sales will likely remain flat in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei