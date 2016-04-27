April 27 Facebook

* Facebook general counsel says Class C shares will have the same economic rights as the existing Class A and Class B shares

* General Counsel says Class C shares are non-voting

* Facebook general counsel says Class C shares proposal will be subject to stockholder approval at the annual meeting of stockholders on June 20

* Class C shares will trade under a different ticker symbol following the payment of the dividend

* "Board believes that a founder-led approach has been and continues to be in the best interests of facebook, its stockholders"