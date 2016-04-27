BRIEF-Mondelez is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
April 27 Laporte Bancorp Inc
* Laporte Bancorp Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.11
* Net interest income increased to $4.2 million for three months ended March 31, 2016 from $3.9 million for comparable 2015 period Source - 1.usa.gov/1TeJxjX (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
NEW YORK, April 7 America First may be a main policy of the White House and fuel to the stock market rally but U.S. investors are looking overseas for stronger earnings as S&P 500 companies are set to report their first quarter of double-digit profit gains since 2014.