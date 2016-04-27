BRIEF-Mondelez is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
April 27 Mack-Cali Realty Corp
* Staffing levels were reduced by 55 positions or $8m
* For q1 2016, core ffo was $0.49 per share after adjusting for a $913,000 valuation charge
* Funds from operations for quarter ended march 31, 2016 amounted to $48.2 million, or $0.48 per share
* Sees 2016 funds from operations per share in the range of $2.04 to $2.10
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $151.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
NEW YORK, April 7 America First may be a main policy of the White House and fuel to the stock market rally but U.S. investors are looking overseas for stronger earnings as S&P 500 companies are set to report their first quarter of double-digit profit gains since 2014.