April 27 Brixmor Property Group Inc

* Had appointed Angela Aman as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer

* Aman will succeed Barry lefkowitz, who has served as company's interim chief financial officer since february 2016

* Aman, age 36, has served as chief financial officer of starwood retail partners

* Company shall pay aman an annual base salary of $500,000