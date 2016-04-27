BRIEF-Mondelez is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
April 27 Brixmor Property Group Inc
* Had appointed Angela Aman as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer
* Aman will succeed Barry lefkowitz, who has served as company's interim chief financial officer since february 2016
* Aman, age 36, has served as chief financial officer of starwood retail partners
* Company shall pay aman an annual base salary of $500,000 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
NEW YORK, April 7 America First may be a main policy of the White House and fuel to the stock market rally but U.S. investors are looking overseas for stronger earnings as S&P 500 companies are set to report their first quarter of double-digit profit gains since 2014.