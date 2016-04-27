BRIEF-Mondelez is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
April 27 (Reuters) -
* Facebook ceo mark zuckerberg says "i'll be able to keep founder control of facebook so we can continue to build for the long term"
* Facebook ceo mark zuckerberg comments on facebook board's proposal to create a new class of stock Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, April 7 America First may be a main policy of the White House and fuel to the stock market rally but U.S. investors are looking overseas for stronger earnings as S&P 500 companies are set to report their first quarter of double-digit profit gains since 2014.