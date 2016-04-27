April 27 Support.Com Inc Says Expect To Record A
Pre
* Support.com Inc says on April 22, 2016, Board of Directors
of Support.com, Inc. adopted a cost reduction plan
* Support.com Inc says plan involves expense reductions as
well as reducing corporate headcount by approximately 20%
* Tax expense reduction charge totaling approximately
$625,000
* Support.com Inc sees actions contemplated by cost
reduction plan will be taken primarily in second fiscal quarter
of 2016
* Support.com Inc says impact of actions will be reflected
in financial statements by fourth fiscal quarter of 2016
Source - 1.usa.gov/1WTmcKd
