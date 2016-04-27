April 27 Support.Com Inc Says Expect To Record A Pre

* Support.com Inc says on April 22, 2016, Board of Directors of Support.com, Inc. adopted a cost reduction plan

* Support.com Inc says plan involves expense reductions as well as reducing corporate headcount by approximately 20%

* Tax expense reduction charge totaling approximately $625,000

* Support.com Inc sees actions contemplated by cost reduction plan will be taken primarily in second fiscal quarter of 2016

* Support.com Inc says impact of actions will be reflected in financial statements by fourth fiscal quarter of 2016