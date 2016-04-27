BRIEF-Mondelez is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
April 27 Talmer Bancorp Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.28
* Net interest income decreased to $56.1 million in q1 of 2016, compared to $58.4 million in q4 of 2015
* Q1 core earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
