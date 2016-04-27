April 27 Sunedison Inc

* Says intends to continue to operate its business as a 'Debtor In-Possession' under jurisdiction of bankruptcy court

* Sunedison says financing under dip, subject to entry of final order, provides additional loans in aggregate principal amount not to exceed $350.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)