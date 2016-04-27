BRIEF-Mondelez is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
April 27 Mack-cali Realty Corp
* Q1 core FFO per share $0.49
* Revised ffo per share guidance of $2.04 to $2.10 for full year 2016
* Sees ffo per share guidance of $0.52 to $0.54 for q2 2016
* Ffo for quarter ended march 31 $0.48 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 7 America First may be a main policy of the White House and fuel to the stock market rally but U.S. investors are looking overseas for stronger earnings as S&P 500 companies are set to report their first quarter of double-digit profit gains since 2014.