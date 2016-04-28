BRIEF-Mr Green & Co changes date for annual general meeting
* changes date for annual general meeting and proposes to agm to authorize board to decide on new issue of shares
April 28 B2gold Corp
* B2gold corp. Reports quarterly gold production for first quarter 2016
* Qtrly consolidated gold production of 127,844 ounces; 10% greater than in same period in 2015
* Qtrly gold sales of 120,899 ounces
* Qtrly gold revenue of $144.3 million
* Says on track to meet 2016 consolidated gold production guidance of between 510,000 to 550,000 ounces
* Says masbate mine gold production exceeded budget by 16%
DENVER, April 9 A group of U.S. state insurance regulators should use New York's sweeping cyber security rules as a model for how insurers must protect their networks from hackers and when they must disclose cyber events, New York's financial regulator said on Sunday.