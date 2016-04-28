April 28 Schindler Holding Ag
* Press release: selected key figures as of march 31, 2016
* Says in Q1 of 2016, orders received totaled CHF 2467
million, an increase of 1.0 pct
* Qtrly revenue grew by 1.8 pct to CHF 2 176 million (+3.3
pct in local currencies)
* Qtrly operating profit (EBIT) improved by 5.9 pct to CHF
235 million (+9.5 pct in local currencies)
* Says EBIT margin rose from 10.4 pct to 10.8 pct in Q1
* Says Q1 net profit was CHF 182 million, exceeding result
for Q1 of 2015 by 8.3 pct
* Elevator and escalator market to experience slight decline
in 2016 due primarily to the weakening of the Chinese market and
Latin America
* Markets in Asia-Pacific excluding China & in Europe likely
to achieve moderate growth; North America expected to display
good growth in 2016
* Says expects to generate an increase in revenue of around
3 pct to 7 pct in local currencies for 2016
