April 28 Bucher Industries AG :

* In Q1 2016 group sales fell by 7 pct to 603 million Swiss francs ($621.84 million) and order intake by 13 pct to 555 million Swiss francs

* For year in progress, is expecting volatile economic climate to persist

* Overall, the group expects sales, operating profit and profit for the year on a par with the previous year