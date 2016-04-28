April 28 Eastern Property Holdings Ltd :

* As of Dec. 31, 2015, total assets of US$ 990.46 million (2014: US$ 983.42 million) and net assets (calculated as total equity) of us$ 189.01 million (2014: US$ 207.16 million)

* FY net profit of US$ 20.54 million, compared to a net profit of US$ 45.06 million year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)