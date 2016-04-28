April 28 JDC Group AG

* Increases product sales in 2015 by 16 percent to 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion)

* FY turnover was 74.5 million euros or 7 percent higher than for previous year

* Executive board is optimistic about 2016 and continues to expect rising turnover and EBITDA to increase to approximately 3 million euros

* FY adjusted EBIT, also increased significantly to 0.2 million euros (previous year: -3.5 million euros )