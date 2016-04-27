BRIEF-Mondelez is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
April 27 Nintendo Of America:
* Planned sale of majority interest in seattle mariners to members of current ownership group; specific details of deal not disclosed
* Valuation of $1.4 billion for fae's holdings (team and rsn) was used as basis for sale
* As part of deal and at closing, current CEO Howard Lincoln will retire, and John Stanton will replace him as chairman and CEO
* Says will retain 10 pct stake in team, remainder of its holdings will be sold to other members of First Avenue Entertainment LLLP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
NEW YORK, April 7 America First may be a main policy of the White House and fuel to the stock market rally but U.S. investors are looking overseas for stronger earnings as S&P 500 companies are set to report their first quarter of double-digit profit gains since 2014.