April 27 Nintendo Of America:

* Planned sale of majority interest in seattle mariners to members of current ownership group; specific details of deal not disclosed

* Valuation of $1.4 billion for fae's holdings (team and rsn) was used as basis for sale

* As part of deal and at closing, current CEO Howard Lincoln will retire, and John Stanton will replace him as chairman and CEO

* Says will retain 10 pct stake in team, remainder of its holdings will be sold to other members of First Avenue Entertainment LLLP