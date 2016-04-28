BRIEF-BioTelemetry launches tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG
* BioTelemetry, Inc launches a tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG
April 28 Morison Industries Plc :
* Q1 revenue of 37.6 million naira versus 45.7 million naira last year
* Q1 loss before interest and tax of 15.0 million naira versus loss of 3.6 million naira last year Source: bit.ly/1SRllKi Further company coverage:
* BioTelemetry, Inc launches a tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG
April 9 Shares of Glaukos Corp could fall 30 percent in the next year, as years of success by the medical device maker has attracted competition from larger companies that threaten its market share, according to the April 10 edition of Barron's.