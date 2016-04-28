BRIEF-BioTelemetry launches tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG
* BioTelemetry, Inc launches a tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG
April 28 Fidson Healthcare Plc :
* Q1 revenue of 1.22 billion naira versus 1.23 billion naira last year
* Q1 loss before tax of 157.9 million naira versus loss of 152.3 million naira last year Source: bit.ly/1rB3ADf Further company coverage:
April 9 Shares of Glaukos Corp could fall 30 percent in the next year, as years of success by the medical device maker has attracted competition from larger companies that threaten its market share, according to the April 10 edition of Barron's.