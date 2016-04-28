BRIEF-Vicinity Centres and Perron Group enters into contract for sale of residential air rights
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
April 28 Gjensidige Forsikring Asa :
* Gjensidige q1 pretax profit nok 1,608.9 million (Reuters poll nok 1.06 billion) vs 987.3 mln in Q1 2015
* Gjensidige q1 combined ratio 77.3 percent (Reuters poll 88.1 percent)
* Says record results in first quarter
* A change in defined benefit pension plan had a non recurring positive effect on underwriting result of nok 476.6 million
* Adjusted for this, combined ratio was 86.0 and cost ratio was 15.3 in quarter
* Results are driven by solid growth in premiums, cost efficient operations, and good control of risk selection and risk pricing
* One-off gains contributed to strong result and were at a somewhat higher level than expected run-rate over next few years
* Profitability in the quarter was better, however, than can normally be expected in a first quarter, mainly due to the favourable weather situation.
* The growth rate in the Norwegian market is expected to slow down somewhat
* New, profitable opportunities for growth will be considered in the Nordic region and the Baltic states in order to ensure good utilisation of a scalable business model and best practice
* Repeats over the next 2.5-4.5 years, average annual run-off gains are expected to double from the average level reported over the past five years, moving the expected reported combined ratio to the lower end of the 86-89 corridor
* Expected annual run-off gains of about NOK 800m next 2.5-4.5 years
* Q1 net run-off gains was NOK 248 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
