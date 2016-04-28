Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 28 Euskaltel SA :
* Q1 revenue 142.2 million euros ($161.1 million) versus 79.6 million euros year ago
* Q1 net profit 14.6 million euros versus 1.2 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 69.1 million euros versus 37.7 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order