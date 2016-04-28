April 28 Citycon Oyj :

* Q1 net rental income 55.2 million euros ($62.6 million)versus 39.8 million euros year ago

* Q1 EPRA earnings increased by 8.7 million euros, or 32.1 percent, to 36.0 million euros especially due to acquisition of Norwegian operations

* Q1 gross rental income increased to 63.3 million euros (Q1/2015: 46.1 million euros)

* 2016 outlook for company has remained unchanged

* Forecasts 2016 direct operating profit to change by 20 million to 34 million euros and EPRA earnings to change by 9 million to 23 million crowns from previous year Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8815 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)