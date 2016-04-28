BRIEF-Vicinity Centres and Perron Group enters into contract for sale of residential air rights
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
April 28 Citycon Oyj :
* Q1 net rental income 55.2 million euros ($62.6 million)versus 39.8 million euros year ago
* Q1 EPRA earnings increased by 8.7 million euros, or 32.1 percent, to 36.0 million euros especially due to acquisition of Norwegian operations
* Q1 gross rental income increased to 63.3 million euros (Q1/2015: 46.1 million euros)
* 2016 outlook for company has remained unchanged
* Forecasts 2016 direct operating profit to change by 20 million to 34 million euros and EPRA earnings to change by 9 million to 23 million crowns from previous year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8815 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
LONDON, April 10 Brexit and political uncertainty in Europe are likely to depress merger activity among European insurers this year, after a steep decline in deals in 2016, ratings agency AM Best said on Monday.