April 28 Tullow Oil Plc

* Group working interest production for q1 averaged 59,200 bopd for west africa and 6,500 boepd for europe.

* This was marginally below expectations due to need to implement new jubilee off-take procedures at end of march following damage to jubilee fpso turret bearing.

* New jubilee off-take procedures being implemented with off-take and production to resume in next few days.

* Group production guidance will be re- issued once new operating arrangements have stabilised.

* No material impact on future group cash flow is currently expected due to continued production and appropriate insurance policies in place.

* Ten project is now over 90 per cent complete and first oil remains on target for july/august 2016.

* Routine six-monthly reserve based lending redetermination process completed. Debt capacity of $3.5 billion secured.

* An accordion feature has been agreed with lenders for an additional amount of $200 million.

* End of april net debt estimated to be c.$4.5 billion and unutilised debt capacity and free cash of c.$1.3 billion.

* Capex guidance for full year 2016 revised down by c.$0.1 billion to c.$1.0 billion with further savings expected.

* These activities and two week planned maintenance shutdown have impacted gross production from jubilee field which averaged 80,300 bopd (28,500 bopd net), for q1 2016. Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)