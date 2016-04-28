April 28 Tullow Oil Plc
* Group working interest production for q1 averaged 59,200
bopd for west africa and 6,500 boepd for europe.
* This was marginally below expectations due to need to
implement new jubilee off-take procedures at end of march
following damage to jubilee fpso turret bearing.
* New jubilee off-take procedures being implemented with
off-take and production to resume in next few days.
* Group production guidance will be re- issued once new
operating arrangements have stabilised.
* No material impact on future group cash flow is currently
expected due to continued production and appropriate insurance
policies in place.
* Ten project is now over 90 per cent complete and first oil
remains on target for july/august 2016.
* Routine six-monthly reserve based lending redetermination
process completed. Debt capacity of $3.5 billion secured.
* An accordion feature has been agreed with lenders for an
additional amount of $200 million.
* End of april net debt estimated to be c.$4.5 billion and
unutilised debt capacity and free cash of c.$1.3 billion.
* Capex guidance for full year 2016 revised down by c.$0.1
billion to c.$1.0 billion with further savings expected.
* These activities and two week planned maintenance shutdown
have impacted gross production from jubilee field which averaged
80,300 bopd (28,500 bopd net), for q1 2016.
