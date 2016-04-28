April 28 Weir Group Plc
* Q1 trading slightly ahead of expectations supported by
cost reductions and a resilient minerals performance
* Full year expectations unchanged
* Q1 like for like order input 2 down 22%; revenue decline
broadly in line with order input
* £10m incremental annualised cost savings, impact of
actions taken in last 18 months now over £160m 3
* Disposal programme on track towards £100m target, balance
sheet metrics in line with expectations
* Expect first half profits to be slightly ahead of market
expectations
* Revenues, on a constant currency basis, were in line with
expectations and lower than q1 of 2015
* Q1 input reduced 21% compared to prior year period
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(London Equities Newsroom)