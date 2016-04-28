April 28 Weir Group Plc

* Q1 trading slightly ahead of expectations supported by cost reductions and a resilient minerals performance

* Full year expectations unchanged

* Q1 like for like order input 2 down 22%; revenue decline broadly in line with order input

* £10m incremental annualised cost savings, impact of actions taken in last 18 months now over £160m 3

* Disposal programme on track towards £100m target, balance sheet metrics in line with expectations

* Expect first half profits to be slightly ahead of market expectations

* Revenues, on a constant currency basis, were in line with expectations and lower than q1 of 2015

* Revenues, on a constant currency basis, were in line with expectations and lower than q1 of 2015

* Q1 input reduced 21% compared to prior year period