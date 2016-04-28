BRIEF-Vicinity Centres and Perron Group enters into contract for sale of residential air rights
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
April 28 EFG International AG says
* Has agreed to acquire the Luxembourg-based private banking activities of UBI Banca International (Luxembourg) S.A. with approx. Eur 3.6 billion of client assets
* Says subject to regulatory approval, the transaction is expected to be completed during the first half of 2017
* UBI's branches in Madrid and Munich are excluded from the transaction, as are its fiduciary and corporate banking activities
* Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
LONDON, April 10 Brexit and political uncertainty in Europe are likely to depress merger activity among European insurers this year, after a steep decline in deals in 2016, ratings agency AM Best said on Monday.