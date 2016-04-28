April 28 EFG International AG says

* Has agreed to acquire the Luxembourg-based private banking activities of UBI Banca International (Luxembourg) S.A. with approx. Eur 3.6 billion of client assets

* Says subject to regulatory approval, the transaction is expected to be completed during the first half of 2017

* UBI's branches in Madrid and Munich are excluded from the transaction, as are its fiduciary and corporate banking activities

* Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)