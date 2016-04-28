BRIEF-Vicinity Centres and Perron Group enters into contract for sale of residential air rights
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
April 28 Sparebanken Vest :
* Q1 pre-tax profit 322 million Norwegian crowns ($39.55 million) (Reuters poll 290 million crowns)
* Q1 loan losses 26 million crowns (Reuters poll 70.2 million crowns)
* Q1 net interest income 609 million crowns (Reuters poll 570 million crowns)
* Bank is on schedule with measures to ensure a flat cost development in 2016 and 2017
* Bank's capital accumulation plan assumes that dividend for 2016 will in the lower part of the interval
* Dividend policy prescribes a 50-80 pct cash dividend of the equity certificate holders' share of profits
* Previous expectation of write-downs somewhere in region of 250-300 million crowns in 2016 still applies, but withpre-ponderance of probability that figure will be in lower part of interval
* A slightly lower return on equity is expected in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1420 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, April 10 Brexit and political uncertainty in Europe are likely to depress merger activity among European insurers this year, after a steep decline in deals in 2016, ratings agency AM Best said on Monday.