BRIEF-Vicinity Centres and Perron Group enters into contract for sale of residential air rights
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
April 28 Agrob Immobilien AG :
* Q1 total output 2.86 million euros, up 3.4 percent
* Q1 revenue up 0.7 percent at 2.76 million euros
* Q1 EBIT 1.20 million euros versus 1.26 million euros year ago
* Sees 2016 total output of 11.2 million euros to 11.3 million euros and a profit of 1.9 million to 2.0 million euros after tax and netpension expense Source text - bit.ly/1SBVe4G Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, April 10 Brexit and political uncertainty in Europe are likely to depress merger activity among European insurers this year, after a steep decline in deals in 2016, ratings agency AM Best said on Monday.