BRIEF-Vicinity Centres and Perron Group enters into contract for sale of residential air rights
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
April 28 Grenkeleasing AG :
* Net interest income in first three months of 2016 climbs 16.4 pct to 51.8 million euros ($58.70 million) (previous year: 44.5 million euros)
* Consolidated group net profit in first three months of 2016 climbs 22.4 pct to 22.5 million euros compared to 18.4 million euros in previous year
* Q1 operating result increased 22.2 pct to 30.5 million euros after 25.0 million euros in first three months of 2015
* Fully reconfirms 2016 forecast for net profit in range of 93 million euros - 98 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, April 10 Brexit and political uncertainty in Europe are likely to depress merger activity among European insurers this year, after a steep decline in deals in 2016, ratings agency AM Best said on Monday.