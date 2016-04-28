April 28 Grenkeleasing AG :

* Net interest income in first three months of 2016 climbs 16.4 pct to 51.8 million euros ($58.70 million) (previous year: 44.5 million euros)

* Consolidated group net profit in first three months of 2016 climbs 22.4 pct to 22.5 million euros compared to 18.4 million euros in previous year

* Q1 operating result increased 22.2 pct to 30.5 million euros after 25.0 million euros in first three months of 2015

* Fully reconfirms 2016 forecast for net profit in range of 93 million euros - 98 million euros