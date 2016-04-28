Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 28 Teleste Oyj :
* Q1 net sales 60.6 million euros ($68.66 million) versus 53.4 million euros year ago
* Q1 operating profit 2.6 million euros versus 2.6 million euros year ago
* Q1 orders received 59.3 million euros versus 56.9 million euros year ago
* Estimates that net sales and operating profit for 2016 will exceed 2015 level
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8826 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order