April 28 ICT Automatisering NV :

* Revenue in Q1 up 23% at  21.1 million ($23.91 million) vs Q1 2015:  17.1 million

* Q1 EBITDA from continuing operations increased to  2.2 million (Q1 2015:  1.4 million)

* Reiterates the outlook given at the annual results announcement in March

* Continues to aim for organic growth in combination with growth through acquisitions

* Expects further improvement in revenue and EBITDA in 2016 compared with 2015