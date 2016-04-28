BRIEF-Mr Green & Co changes date for annual general meeting
* changes date for annual general meeting and proposes to agm to authorize board to decide on new issue of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 28 Wincor Nixdorf Ag
* Says h1 sales up 8 percent to 1.3 billion eur
* Says h1 ebita before one-offs up 96 percent to 108 million eur
* Says now sees moderate increase in sales for 2016
* Says sees operating profit before one-offs of 160-190 million eur in current year
* Says profit outlook doesn't include transaction costs of 50 million eur from diebold deal Further company coverage:
* changes date for annual general meeting and proposes to agm to authorize board to decide on new issue of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DENVER, April 9 A group of U.S. state insurance regulators should use New York's sweeping cyber security rules as a model for how insurers must protect their networks from hackers and when they must disclose cyber events, New York's financial regulator said on Sunday.