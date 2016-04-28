April 28 Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):

* Majority shareholder Makro Market's share in Uyum Gida ups to 98.1 percent including group company's president Seref Songur's 5.83 percent share in Uyum Gida

* As of April 27 other minority shareholders get exit right to sell their shares to controlling shareholder between April 27- July 28