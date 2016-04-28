April 28 S Immo AG :

* Dividend expected to be raised to 0.30 euros

* Generated rental income of 111.7 million euros ($126.52 million)in 2015 (2014: 111.8 mln euros)

* Total revenues amounted to 190.7 mln euros in 2015, slightly higher than in previous year (2014: 188.5 mln euros)

* FY 2015 gross profit totalled 105.2 mln euros (2014: 105.7 mln euros)

* EBITDA for 2015 financial year came to 88.7 mln euros (2014: 89.8 mln euros)

* FY EBIT improved to 165.7 mln euros (2014: 138.7 mln euros), an increase of 19.4%

* In 2016 financial year, S Immo expects to see a further improvement in FFO (funds from operations) compared with 2015

* FY net income of 77.2 mln euros (2014: 33.8 mln euros)