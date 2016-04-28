BRIEF-Vicinity Centres and Perron Group enters into contract for sale of residential air rights
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
April 28 Icade SA :
* Q1 revenue on a like-for-like basis went up by 2.2 pct across all its businesses
* Q1 consolidated revenue 321.5 million euros ($364.71 million) versus 307.0 million year euros ago, up 4.7 pct
* Q1 rental income 93.8 million euros, increase of 0.7 pct on a like-for-like basis
* Q1 rental income 93.8 million euros, decrease of 3.1 pct on reported basis
* 2016 outlook confirmed: target growth in net current cash flow around 3 pct
* Sees financial occupancy rate by + 5 pct by 2018/2019
* Proposes FY dividend of 3.73 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/1SLRDmR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8815 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
LONDON, April 10 Brexit and political uncertainty in Europe are likely to depress merger activity among European insurers this year, after a steep decline in deals in 2016, ratings agency AM Best said on Monday.