April 28 Tetragon Financial Group Ltd :

* Declared a dividend of $0.1650 (16.50 cents) per share in respect of Q1 2016

* Shareholders may elect to receive dividends in form of shares by making an election between May 3 and May 12 2016

* If no election is made, dividend will be paid in cash on or around May 24