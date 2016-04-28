Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 28 QPR Software Plc :
* Q1 net sales 2.1 million euros ($2.38 million) versus 2.5 million euros year ago
* Q1 operating loss 105,000 euros versus profit 259,000 euros year ago
* 2016 outlook is unchanged
* Estimates that its operating profit excluding non-recurring items will grow in 2016 compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8815 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order