April 28 Rapala VMC Corp :

* Q1 net sales were 69.7 million euros ($79.08 million), down 6 pct from previous year when it was 73.9 million euros

* Outlook for year is stable and guidance unchanged - FY net sales and comparable operating profit (excluding non-recurring items and mark-to-market valuations of operative currency derivatives) to be above 2015 levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)