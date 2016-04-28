UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 Rapala VMC Corp :
* Q1 net sales were 69.7 million euros ($79.08 million), down 6 pct from previous year when it was 73.9 million euros
* Outlook for year is stable and guidance unchanged - FY net sales and comparable operating profit (excluding non-recurring items and mark-to-market valuations of operative currency derivatives) to be above 2015 levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.