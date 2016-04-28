UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 Warimpex Finanz Und Beteiligungs Ag
* FY 2015 consolidated revenues fell by 16 per cent to 61.9 million euros
* FY loss for shareholders of parent company improved in annual comparison, from -20.7 million euros to -17.8 million euros
* FY EBITDA improved by 71 per cent from 17.1 million euros in 2014 to 29.3 million euros
* Write-Downs and losses from remeasurement for russian properties in amount of -39.2 million euros caused FY EBIT to decrease from -5.2 million euros to -9.9 million euros
* Revenue contractions at hotels catering largely to russian guests and reduction of number of rooms due to hotel sales were reflected in a 12 pct decline in FY total hotel revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.