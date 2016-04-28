BRIEF-Vicinity Centres and Perron Group enters into contract for sale of residential air rights
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
April 28 Skjern Bank A/S :
* Q1 net interest and fees income 61.2 million Danish crowns ($9.33 million) versus 56.4 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net profit 5.6 million crowns versus 15.9 million crowns year ago
* Q1 loan losses 17.7 million crowns versus 9.9 million crowns year ago
* Confirms 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5582 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
LONDON, April 10 Brexit and political uncertainty in Europe are likely to depress merger activity among European insurers this year, after a steep decline in deals in 2016, ratings agency AM Best said on Monday.