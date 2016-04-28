BRIEF-BioTelemetry launches tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG
* BioTelemetry, Inc launches a tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG
April 28 Oxford Biomedica Plc :
* Oxford biomedica: preliminary results for year ended 31 December 2015
* 28 pct growth in FY gross income from 14.7 million stg to 18.8 million stg
* 72 pct growth in FY income from process development and bioprocessing from 7.2 million stg to 12.4 million stg
* 16.7 million stg fy capital expenditure (2014: 5.6 million stg) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
April 9 Shares of Glaukos Corp could fall 30 percent in the next year, as years of success by the medical device maker has attracted competition from larger companies that threaten its market share, according to the April 10 edition of Barron's.