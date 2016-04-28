April 28 Fidessa Group Plc :

* Fidessa group plc interim management statement

* Movements seen in financial markets during q1 of 2016 clearly demonstrate challenging environment in which Fidessa's customers are operating

* Sees 2016 constant currency growth to be at a similar level to that which it saw in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)