April 28 Banknordik P/F :

* Q1 net interest income 113 million Danish crowns ($17.2 million) versus 120 million crowns year ago

* Q1 reversal of loan losses 1 million crowns versus loan losses 20 million crowns year ago

* Q1 pre-tax profit 25 million crowns versus 61 million crowns year ago

* Reconfirms 2016 guidance of profit before impairment charges, non-recurring items, value adjustments and tax in range of 150 million-190 million crowns

* Impairment charges on loans for 2016 are expected to be in line with level of 2015 (20 million crowns) Source text: bit.ly/1rBeIjq

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5571 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)