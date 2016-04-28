BRIEF-Vicinity Centres and Perron Group enters into contract for sale of residential air rights
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
April 28 Banknordik P/F :
* Q1 net interest income 113 million Danish crowns ($17.2 million) versus 120 million crowns year ago
* Q1 reversal of loan losses 1 million crowns versus loan losses 20 million crowns year ago
* Q1 pre-tax profit 25 million crowns versus 61 million crowns year ago
* Reconfirms 2016 guidance of profit before impairment charges, non-recurring items, value adjustments and tax in range of 150 million-190 million crowns
* Impairment charges on loans for 2016 are expected to be in line with level of 2015 (20 million crowns) Source text: bit.ly/1rBeIjq
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5571 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
LONDON, April 10 Brexit and political uncertainty in Europe are likely to depress merger activity among European insurers this year, after a steep decline in deals in 2016, ratings agency AM Best said on Monday.