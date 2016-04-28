April 28 Pendragon Plc :

* Our underlying profit before tax increased by 8.7 pct for three months ended march 31

* Like for like gross profit increased across all our main vehicle sectors of aftersales

* Underlying EBITDA ratio continues to be significantly below our target range so we are assessing best use of funds

* We are expecting group to perform in line with expectations for full year Source text for Eikon: [ID:FG8 sells ] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)