Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 28 Q-free ASA :
* Q1 revenues 219 million Norwegian crowns ($26.92 million), 15 percent growth QoQ
* Q1 EBITDA 6 million crowns versus 19.2 million crowns year ago
* Q1 order intake of 323 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1363 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order