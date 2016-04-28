BRIEF-Vicinity Centres and Perron Group enters into contract for sale of residential air rights
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
April 28 Kenmare Resources Plc :
* Conditional $100 million subscription agreement as part of a proposed capital restructuring
* Has entered into a conditional subscription and relationship agreement with King Ally Holdings in respect of a proposed investment by King Ally in Kenmare
* Proposed investment is in respect of $100 million and is on basis that King Ally would hold not more than 29.9 pct of enlarged co following capital restructuring
* Significant number of uncertainties remain and there can be no certainty that capital restructuring, including investment by King Ally, will be completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
