BRIEF-BioTelemetry launches tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG
* BioTelemetry, Inc launches a tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG
April 28 Curasan AG :
* FY adjusted gross sales rise by 3.6 percent to 6.0 million euros ($6.81 million)
* FY net profit amounted to 1.3 million euros, after a deficit of -1.8 million euros was posted for previous year
* Expects gross sales between 6.7 and 7.1 million euros for current fiscal year 2016
* Deficit for year is expected to be in range of - 1.5 to -1.9 million euros in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8815 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 9 Shares of Glaukos Corp could fall 30 percent in the next year, as years of success by the medical device maker has attracted competition from larger companies that threaten its market share, according to the April 10 edition of Barron's.