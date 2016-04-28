April 28 Curasan AG :

* FY adjusted gross sales rise by 3.6 percent to 6.0 million euros ($6.81 million)

* FY net profit amounted to 1.3 million euros, after a deficit of -1.8 million euros was posted for previous year

* Expects gross sales between 6.7 and 7.1 million euros for current fiscal year 2016

* Deficit for year is expected to be in range of - 1.5 to -1.9 million euros in 2016