BRIEF-Vicinity Centres and Perron Group enters into contract for sale of residential air rights
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
April 28 Jyske Bank
* First quarter pretax profit was 478 million Danish crowns ($72.9 million) down from 502 million crowns in the same quarter last year
* First quarter core income was 2.06 billion crowns, up from 1.98 billion in the year-ago quarter
* First quarter core profit was 623 million crowns, up from 313 mln in Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5577 Danish crowns) (Copenhagen newsroom)
LONDON, April 10 Brexit and political uncertainty in Europe are likely to depress merger activity among European insurers this year, after a steep decline in deals in 2016, ratings agency AM Best said on Monday.