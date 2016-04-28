April 28 Jyske Bank

* First quarter pretax profit was 478 million Danish crowns ($72.9 million) down from 502 million crowns in the same quarter last year

* First quarter core income was 2.06 billion crowns, up from 1.98 billion in the year-ago quarter

* First quarter core profit was 623 million crowns, up from 313 mln in Q1 2015