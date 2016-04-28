BRIEF-BioTelemetry launches tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG
* BioTelemetry, Inc launches a tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG
April 28 NanoRepro AG :
* Signs strategic agreement for the development of the growth markets in Asia with Dedicare
* New partner will market products in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan
* Contract covers complete range of NanoRepro products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BioTelemetry, Inc launches a tender offer to acquire Lifewatch AG
April 9 Shares of Glaukos Corp could fall 30 percent in the next year, as years of success by the medical device maker has attracted competition from larger companies that threaten its market share, according to the April 10 edition of Barron's.